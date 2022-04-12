‘Bachchhan Pandey’, the Farhad Samji directorial and Sajid Nadiadwala produced action-comedy movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to hit the digital space.

The movie will be released on Amazon Prime on April 15, 2022. Prime Members in India and 240 other countries worldwide will be able to stream the digital premiere of the movie April 15 onwards.

Prime Video announced the exclusive streaming of the movie. The movie revolves around gangster Bachchhan Pandey played by Akshay Kumar and an aspiring director, played by Kriti Sanon who decides that she wants to make a biopic on a gangster. She zeroes in on the one-eyed, menacing Bachchhan Pandey.

Her plans take an interesting turn when she learns more about his life after being captured by him.

The movie released in cinemas on March 18, 2022. However, it didn’t make the expected numbers despite an interesting story line and impressive cast. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ released in the week between the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘RRR’.

When ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ released the audiences were still going to the theatres in droves to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s hard-hitting ‘The Kashmir Files’ which was only a week past its release.

‘Bachchhan Pandey’ lost out the week after as well, because SS Rajamouli’s epic movie ‘RRR’ released on March 25, which meant that the Akshay Kumar starrer had no chance of capturing the attention of the audience in the big screens.

Speaking about the digital release of the film, Akshay Kumar said, “Bachchhan Paandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who’ve missed out on their dose of entertainment. Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room premiering on Prime Video on 15th April. I hope you enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed filming it.”