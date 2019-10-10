Back channel exercise for Modi-Imran meet in Saudi Arabia?

Islamabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Intense back channel exercise by Indian side is underway to arrange a meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani coounterpart Imran Khan, a Pakistan media report claimed on Tuesday.

The report said that both Modi and Imran Khan will take part in International Conference on Economics and Business Research to be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on October 29, and efforts are allegedly being made by India to get the two South Asian leaders to meet on the sidelines of this Conference.

The Pakistani media report claimed that India is making all efforts to fix the meeting of the two Prime Ministers. If not Riyadh, then it could be the occasion of the inauguration of Kartarpur Sahib corridor in November.

According to the report, some ‘other’ heads of states also want to see Modi and Imran Khan to meet, but Pakistan has some ‘reservations’ to the proposed meet.

The report claims that India has offered some ‘concessions’ to Pakistan for the meeting to happen but so far Pakistan has shown little interest in them.

–IANS

hindi-skp/vd