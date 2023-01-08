ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Back from Dubai, Nysa joins mom Kajol for a Siddhivinayak Temple visit

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kajol recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with her daughter Nysa Devgan to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Sunday. The actress donned a floral kurta and pyjama while her daughter was seen in a simple white kurta-pyjama set.

Some netizens trolled Nysa as they questioned her choice of outfit, opting to go traditional, but others defended her right to choose what she should wear.

One social media user commented: “I don’t understand the point of trolling. People wear western dresses in pubs and parties. That doesn’t mean they cannot be religious and cannot visit temples.”

Nysa Devgan recently returned from a Dubai vacation. She celebrated New Year with her friends Aryan Khan, Orhan Awatramani and actor Ahan Shetty.

As for Kajol, who was recently seen in the theatrical film ‘Salaam Venky’, rang in 2023 in the company of her husband Ajay Devgn and her family, including sister Tanisha Mukerji. Bobby Deol was also seen at their New Year’s party.

20230108-192004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zareen Khan: I was told to put on weight for ‘Veer’

    ‘I like to follow my director’s vision’: Arjan Bajwa on his...

    Boman Irani: Big day for Indian cricket, bigger day for Indian...

    First glimpse of Samantha’s sci-fi thriller ‘Yashoda’ out