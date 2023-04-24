At least two people died and some 50 villages suffered severe damages after back-to-back hailstorms lashed Assam’s Tinsukia district, officials said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Swapneel Paul, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, said: “The first hailstorm hit the district on Saturday night. It caused severe damage. Following that, another storm occurred on Sunday evening, causing large-scale devastation.”

The power infrastructure was the worst hit by the storms.

Several areas are without electricity since the last 72 hours.

“In one particular area in Tinsukia town, more than 50 very old trees were uprooted. The situation was worse in other areas too. Despite that, we could restore electricity in most of the parts of the district headquarters,” Paul said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the assessment to estimate the total damage to the property is still going on.

A large number of houses have been damaged in the storm, while nearly 10,000 people were rendered homeless.

“Two people succumbed to injuries sustained in the storm. A few others have been hospitalised,” Paul mentioned.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions across Tinsukia were closed on Monday.

