INDIA

Back-to-back hailstorms in Assam’s Tinsukia cause severe damages, kills 2

NewsWire
0
0

At least two people died and some 50 villages suffered severe damages after back-to-back hailstorms lashed Assam’s Tinsukia district, officials said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Swapneel Paul, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, said: “The first hailstorm hit the district on Saturday night. It caused severe damage. Following that, another storm occurred on Sunday evening, causing large-scale devastation.”

The power infrastructure was the worst hit by the storms.

Several areas are without electricity since the last 72 hours.

“In one particular area in Tinsukia town, more than 50 very old trees were uprooted. The situation was worse in other areas too. Despite that, we could restore electricity in most of the parts of the district headquarters,” Paul said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the assessment to estimate the total damage to the property is still going on.

A large number of houses have been damaged in the storm, while nearly 10,000 people were rendered homeless.

“Two people succumbed to injuries sustained in the storm. A few others have been hospitalised,” Paul mentioned.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions across Tinsukia were closed on Monday.

20230424-122004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India condemns ‘hate crime’ at Canada’s Bhagavad Gita Park

    Another man mauled to death by tiger in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

    Saradha chit fund: ED summons Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh for...

    Top Tripura Left leader Braja Gopal Roy dies at 86