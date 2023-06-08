Back-to-back meetings being scheduled in New Delhi to discuss the BJP’s election strategy for the states, including Rajasthan, going to poll later this year, has triggered speculations of change in leadership in the party’s state unit.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also held a meeting with BJP’s national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh in New Delhi on Wednesday after which it is being discussed if she will be appointed as the party’s election campaign committee chief.

Party sources confirmed to IANS that the meeting also discussed if social equations in the state have been balanced and if any further changes at the party’s organisational level are required.

In the election year, the saffron party doesn’t want much changes, but it is still being considered that Brahmin candidates are Presidents of the BJP and BJYM.

While C.P. Joshi is the state BJP chief, Himanshu Sharma is the state BJYM President and the latter could be replaced.

Similarly, speculations are rife if the state BJP In-charge Arun Singh and state BJP Organisational Secretary Chandrashekhar will be retained or changed.

Meanwhile, IANS contacted Raje’s office to know the details of the meetings, but the officials preferred staying silent on the issue.

However, they confirmed that she will be travelling to Jharkhand on June 13-15. While these dates could be rescheduled, as of now these are the tentative dates.

Raje, as per officials, will embark on this Jharkhand tour for three days as she has been made the in-charge of the Mahasampark Abhiyan in Jharkhand for the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years.

