Finally, 32-year-old Russian R.Salavat is ready to return to his home country, but he will be going back with loads of memories of how people in and around Fort Kochi extended their love to him, after he was robbed of all his money.

Salavat for nearly a month has been receiving huge support after a few people extended him free food and accommodation.

His state of condition was realised by the locals when he was found sleeping overnight on street benches and near the seaside at the popular tourist’s destination at Fort Kochi.

Soon the police swung into action and found that even though he had a valid visa to remain here, he had no money.

When his plight became the news in the media, the Tourism department managed to establish contact with his family and soon came the good news that his sister sent him an air ticket and now he will depart to Bahrain from here on Friday early morning and from there to his home country.

Salavat, though he knows no other language other than Russian, by now has become a popular figure, and now both he and his friends here are sad that it is time for him to leave and is happy that he is flying back to his family.

“He is a nice person and always was here early in the morning. He has said he will be coming back to see all of us,” said a local who was his friend for the past few weeks.

