‘Back to the Future’ fans tear up at Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s reunion

It was an emotional moment for the fans of the 1985 sci-fi movie, ‘Back to the Future’.

The fans tore up on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, reports Variety.

The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox.

According to Variety, one video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote “Watching (Michael J. Fox) hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful. I think it’s safe to say that today belongs to Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As it should. It’s a beautiful moment in time (sic).”

Fox joined ‘Back to the Future’ after production was already underway, with Lloyd having filmed scenes with original Marty McFly actor Eric Stoltz. Director Robert Zemeckis came to realise that Stoltz wasn’t right for the part, so Fox was cast and the production had to reshoot scenes.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” Lloyd said at NYCC (via Uproxx). “And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again? There was immediate chemistry, as they say.”

Variety further states that Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the 1990s, and he told the NYFCC audience that Lloyd has always been there supporting him over the years.

