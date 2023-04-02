ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Back to work: NTR Jr begins shooting for upcoming film, shares video

NewsWire
0
0

Tollywood actor NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project ‘NTR 30’, directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut.

In a video shared on Twitter, the actor offered a brief glimpse of him arriving on the ‘NTR 30’ sets and chatting with his director. The actor captioned the video with the words: “Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!”

The video begins with the actor voicing the words: “Aa Raha Hoon Main (I am coming).”

‘NTR 30’ is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva set in the forgotten coastal parts of India. It will see the coming together of top technicians from the industry.

The film is being produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

20230402-104808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakesh Roshan: This is the first time I have come to...

    Pete Davidson to play ‘fictionalised version of himself’ in new comedy...

    Vishal’s dad G.K. Reddy wins medals in athletics, actor calls him...

    ‘KGF’ maker shares ‘Chapter 3’ update, hints another hero could play...