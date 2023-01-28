Malayalam director Kaladharan is back with his signature style of treading the subtle path of emotional family drama. His latest venture ‘Granny’ is now becoming the talk of the tinsel world.

In a career that began in 1991, Kaladharan is known for his quality over quantity. ‘Granny’ is just his ninth film that that comes after a gap of nearly 12 years.

In this latest film, Kaladharan has written the story and lyrics in addition to directing the movie.

Focussing on three generations of a family, the film is a gripping emotional family drama of tender human relationships with a mix of emotions and humour. In short, ‘Granny’ is a clean family packaged.

Kaladharan told IANS that while he was away from the film industry, he was busy with television doing serials.

“Once I decided to return to where I belong (films), I was searching for a topical subject and I decided to go forward with the problems of old age and that’s how ‘Granny’ became a reality. I’m sure the message that I am bringing out through the film will be relevant in the present day families and will give enough food for thought,” said Kaladharan.

The film will be released in March across theatres said Kaladharan, who is now getting ready for its premier show.

The film is produced under the banner of Katho Movie makers and Shobha Mohan is cast in titlular role along with Thomas K. Joseph, Jayakrishnan, Ranji Panicker, Suresh Babu, Riyaz Narmakala, Master Nivin, Leena Nair and Biju Pappan.

The script and dialogues are by noted writer Vinu Abraham, while cinematography is by Unni Madavur. Editing is Vipin Mannur, music by M.Jayachandran and Jay, and art direction is by Rajeev Gokulam.

Cheppu Kilukkana Changathi, Tom and Jerry, Apoorvam Chilar, Porutham are some of the earlier films of Kaladharan.

20230128-110801