INDIA

Backers of Bihar’s Angika dialect allege neglect, agitate for higher status

NewsWire
0
0

The demand for inclusion of Angika in the list of mother tongues and giving it the status of second language in Bihar has once again surfaced in the state.

People who are agitating for it believe that the use and protection of the language is the fundamental right of every Angika speaker.

Prasoon Latant, who has been vocal about Angika, says that the non-inclusion of Angika language, spoken by crores of people, in the code list of 277 mother tongues recognised by the Census of India “is a systematic way of eliminating the existence of the language and the Anga culture by vested interests. It appears to be part of a deeper conspiracy”.

“Initially, Maithili was given place in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution by categorising the Angika-speaking population as Maithili speakers. Later, on the same basis, a ground for a separate Mithila state is being prepared by describing Angika as a part of Mithilanchal,” Latant claims.

“Providing mother tongue code to Angika is constitutional responsibility of the government,” he said.

People who are demanding mother tongue status for Angika argue that the Prime Minister, who talks about ‘Local for Vocal’, should take cognisance and provide mother tongue code to the language for census.

Angika, recognised as the second official language of Jharkhand, is one of the 38 languages, that is pending for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution since 2003 and is yet to be included in the list of Indian languages for the census.

Kumar Krishnan, who agitated for Angika, says: “Angika has been identified in the first place among the 38 mother tongues that have been recommended for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution by the Sitakanta Mohapatra Committee constituted by the Government of India in 2003.”

He said that in case the government does not provide mother tongue code to Angika, the matter will be taken to the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Dr Yogendra, Hindi author and Head of Department of Angika in Bhagalpur University, argues: “Not providing code to the language which is being spoken by five to six crore people in 18 districts is a conspiracy. Does the state or the Central government do not know about Angika? It is a conspiracy against Bajjika and Angika.”

“This is quite regrettable. I have also sent a letter to the Census Registrar highlighting the issue,” he asserted.

20220417-141402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “S” in ISI behind LeT’s 26/11 Mumbai attack

    Vaishno Devi stampede: Govt asks people to share facts, electronic evidence

    Veteran Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari shows up at Shah’s rally in...

    Rajinikanth to leave for US for treatment