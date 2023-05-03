ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

The clocks got wind back to the 1990s in Mumbai when the American boy band Backstreet Boys landed in the city recently. The band, which has given chartbusters like ‘Show Me The Meaning’, ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Shape of My Heart’, is every 1990s kid favourite and opens the floodgates of nostalgia everytime any of their tracks plays.

They were greeted by the paparazzi on their arrival, and the Indian paparazzi again came up with ‘Ikade Ikade (here here)’, ‘Mumbai Mein Swagat Hai’ much like when they did the same at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. It has left everyone asking “Tell me why” would Indian paparazzi do that.

The music artists, who returned to India after 13 years, posed for the cameras and selfies with fans before making their way to the car.

The band is in India as part of their Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour. They will be performing in the financial capital of the country – Mumbai and the national capital – New Delhi. For the Indian leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

