Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter

American band Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter, the brother of band member Nick Carter, at their concert in London recently.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” said Kevin Richardson as his bandmate, and Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter fought back tears next to him on stage, reports ‘Variety’.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

According to ‘Variety’, as Richardson was speaking Nick appeared to wipe his eyes with his hand.

Meanwhile, the other members of the band — A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough — walked over to hug him. Littrell could also be seen wiping at his eyes with his sleeve.

Calling Aaron their little brother, Dorough then added: “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother,” before the band launched into their 2013 hit ‘Breathe’.

‘Variety’ further states that just before Richardson’s speech, the band sang ‘No Place’ while a video montage showing each band member with his family played on the screens above the stage.

Towards the end of the song the video cut to photographs of Nick with Aaron at different ages, before changing to a photograph of Aaron accompanied by the words ‘Aaron Carter 1987-2022’.

Previously Nick Carter paid tribute to Aaron, who died at the age of 34 on November 5.

According to reports, the singer was found unresponsive in his bath at his home in Los Angeles.

