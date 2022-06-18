‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Mridula Oberoi turns antagonist for Ekta Kapoor’s TV show ‘Appnapan’ which stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshri Thakur in lead roles.

She says: “I’m excited to have this show. I will be seen playing a negative role, Nimmi. I’m glad that Tanusri (Dasgupta) and Palki (Malhotra) ma’am chose me for this role and gave me a new opportunity to be part of this new journey. I always enjoy working in shows by Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am and Shobha (Kapoor) ma’am.”

Mridula, known for featuring in TV shows like ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Naagin 6’ and ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ enjoys playing negative roles.

She adds: “Though this character (Nimmi) has a negative shade, I enjoy and love playing it because in my real life I am completely the opposite of it. It’s challenging to portray something which you are not in real life and I enjoy taking up challenging roles.”

She continues: “I love doing negative characters because I feel there is so much to play with it and there are so many layers to it. In fact I feel I get to explore a different side of myself as a person. Since I’m an introverted person but when I’m on sets I experience a very different side of me and enjoy that bubbly energy in me.”

The story of ‘Appnapan’ highlights the problems of an estranged couple when it comes to handling their grown-up kids.

