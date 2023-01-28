ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bad throat couldn’t stop AP Dhillon from belting out the very best

NewsWire
0
0

‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker AP Dhillon suffered from a bad throat due to constant travelling but that did not affect his Lollapaloza performance even one bit.

The Punjabi synth-pop sensation, who is the voice behind hit tracks like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’ and several others, took to the stage at the multi-genre Lollapaloza India music festival on Saturday and needles to say, he set the house on fire with his livewire performance along with his buddy Shinda Kahlon.

Sometime during his performance, Dhillon took a pause and said, “The constant travel has f*****d our health and throat but be rest assured Mumbai this will be a night to remember.”

The two Punjabi artistes performed on hit numbers such as ‘Tere Te’, ‘Faraar’ but their most loved songs like ‘Summer High’, ‘Excuses’ and the legendary ‘Brown Munde’ came during the last leg of their performance. Talk about saving the best for the last!

Dhillon might have been on the backfoot because of his health but his crowd work clouded that. The singer danced, swung, entered the fan arena, he did everything that would make his audience feel special. That’s how you put up a performance that’s worth every dime.

20230128-232004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Please don’t throw away plastic, says actor Neeraj Madhav

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Shanmukh’s girlfriend stands by him despite negativity

    Kamal Haasan, ‘Jai Bhim’ star Suriya hail farmers for their ‘victory’

    Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it ‘personal choice’