LIFESTYLEWORLD

Bad weather disrupts operation of S.Korean airport again after 3 days

NewsWire
0
0

The operation of Jeju International Airport, the gateway to the South Korean resort island, was again disrupted by inclement weather on Friday, only three days after its operational paralysis.

At present, wind shear and strong wind warnings are in effect for the airport, reports Yonhap News Agency.

According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Airports Corp., 50 flights to and from the airport — 18 departures and 32 arrivals — had been cancelled, while nine other flights were delayed.

A total of 445 domestic flights — 222 departures and 223 arrivals — were scheduled for Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy snow accompanied by strong winds caused all flights to and from the Jeju airport — 466 domestic flights and 10 international flights — to be cancelled.

20230127-091801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First-ever sports carnival in Chandigarh for persons on wheelchairs

    Vivek Oberoi recalls living in a slum to prepare for ‘Company’...

    Summer escapes

    Styling your home the English way