INDIA

Bad weather forces JD(S) to postpone poll yatra after flag off

NewsWire
0
0

All set to hit the campaign trail with its ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ in Karnataka, the JD(S) decided to postpone it soon after the event was flagged off at Mulbagal on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the yatra has been postponed due to heavy rains. The weather forecast indicated inclement weather for the next few days.

The party had planned the roadshow in the run-up to Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.

The yatra, which included village stays by Kumaraswamy, was flagged off on Tuesday morning by JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

“As the rainfall increased, we decided to postpone the yatra, convention and village stay by a week,” Kumaraswamy said.

The yatra is now expected to resume next week from Mulbagal in Kolar district. The new dates will be announced in a couple of days.

20221101-235008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress rakes up Bitcoin scandal ahead of Amit Shah visit to...

    Ethiopian national held in Delhi with cocaine worth Rs 29 cr

    Mohamed Diab on representing Egypt for global audience with ‘Moon Knight’

    R.C.P. Singh should step down from Union Cabinet: Upendra Kushwaha