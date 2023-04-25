INDIA

Badal towering figure in Indian politics: Punjab Governor

NewsWire
0
0

Describing Parkash Singh Badal a “towering figure” in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday expressed his condolences on his passing away.

“Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people,” he said in a statement.

His contribution to the growth and development of Punjab is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, Purohit said. “Badal’s vision and leadership have helped shape the course of our state’s history, and his presence will be sorely missed by all those who knew him and worked alongside him.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to Badal’s family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. May the soul of Parkash Singh Badal rest in peace.”

Suffering from bronchial asthma, Badal passed away at a private hospital in Mohali.

He is survived by son and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law and MP Parneet Kaur.

The media bulletin from Fortis Hospital said Badal was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma.

He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

20230425-215404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vehicle thief shot in jaw by Delhi Police after pulling out...

    Amit Shah summoned by court in defamation case filed by TMC...

    Former Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi passes away

    Narrow escape for Bihar minister in Ranchi as protestors pelt stones