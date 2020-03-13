Badal welcomes Farooq’s release

Chandigarh, March 15 (IANS) Akali patriarch and five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday welcomed the release of senior Kashmiri leader Farooq Abdullah and expressed the hope that this would be just the beginning of the process of release of other democratic leaders too.

In a statement here, Badal said the step was a very welcome initiative of the government of India and would help in boosting the country’s image as a secular democracy.

Badal expressed the hope that more such steps would follow to create a congenial atmosphere in order to facilitate the restoration of democracy and civil liberties in the valley.

Respect for secular and democratic valuesA from all sides , he said, is a prerequisite not only for peace, communal harmony and social stability but also a necessary condition for economic progress and prosperity to make India a leading global power.

–IANS

vg/sdr/