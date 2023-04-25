Five-time Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, 95, who passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a brief illness on Tuesday, will be cremated at his native place Badal in the state’s Muktsar district on April 27.

His ,ortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Chandigarh from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday following which they will be taken to Badal village, the party said in a statement, adding the cremation will be held on April 27.

Describing Badal a “towering figure” in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said: “Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people.”

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recalled the services rendered by Badal as Chief Minister and Minister in the Union Cabinet, terming him an able administrator and above all, a fine human being with qualities of head and heart.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who visted the hospital on knowing about his demise, said the country had lost the most experienced and veteran politician.

“The demise of Parkash Singh Badal is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and his name is written in golden letters in the history of the country’s politics,” he said.

