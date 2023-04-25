INDIA

Badal’s last rites to be held on April 27 at native village

NewsWire
0
0

Five-time Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, 95, who passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a brief illness on Tuesday, will be cremated at his native place Badal in the state’s Muktsar district on April 27.

His ,ortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Chandigarh from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday following which they will be taken to Badal village, the party said in a statement, adding the cremation will be held on April 27.

Describing Badal a “towering figure” in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said: “Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people.”

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recalled the services rendered by Badal as Chief Minister and Minister in the Union Cabinet, terming him an able administrator and above all, a fine human being with qualities of head and heart.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who visted the hospital on knowing about his demise, said the country had lost the most experienced and veteran politician.

“The demise of Parkash Singh Badal is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and his name is written in golden letters in the history of the country’s politics,” he said.

20230425-234206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    52-day trawling ban to begin in Kerala on Thursday

    Cryptocurrency Bill: Killing the messenger? (Opinion)

    Online job searches in vernacular languages grow in India: Report

    What are cloudbursts and is their frequency increasing?