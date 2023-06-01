INDIA

Badaun mosque protected under Places of Worship Act: ASI

NewsWire
0
0

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted before a court that the 800-year-old Jama Masjid in Badaun is protected under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, which mandates places of worship will stay as they stood on August 15, 1947.

The ASI was responding to a petition filed by the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on August 8 last year in a civil court of Badaun, in which they claimed that the mosque ‘was built after demolishing an ancient Shiva temple’ and that the court should conduct a survey to confirm this.

The district government counsel (civil) Sanjeev Kumar Vaish, on behalf of the ASI and the Centre, filed a reply in the court.

Kumar told reporters: “We have raised four objections and the court will decide whether the case is maintainable.”

he court has fixed July 30 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The site is significant for Muslims as it is considered to be the birthplace of empress Razia Sultana while Hindus believe the mosque was built after razing an ancient temple of Neelkanth.

20230601-084203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s financial sector is robust & well-governed, assure senior leaders &...

    68 MLAs served notice for filing wrong info during 2020 Bihar...

    Defectors should be banned from becoming ministers: Kapil Sibal

    Nair arranged video call with Kejriwal, occupied govt bunglow & threatened...