‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ actor Randeep Rai is currently seen playing the role of Raghav in the show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ and the actor shared that his character is worried about his friend and love interest Prachi, played by Niti Taylor) and wants to solve her problem at any cost.

Raghav wants to know the reality behind her sister, Pihu’s decision of getting engaged to Maahir.

As the show has taken 20-year-leap, new faces have been introduced like Prachi Kapoor (Niti Taylor), Raghav (Ranndeep R. Rai), Pihu Kapoor (Pooja Banerjee), and Angad (Leenesh Mattoo).

Now, Praachi and Pihu both are set to be getting engaged. However, Raghav is not sure of Pihu’s feelings and wants to know the reality. Moreover, he is concerned about Prachi as well because she is worried about her sister’s decision of getting married to Maahir, who is not a good guy. He tries to find out why Pihu agreed to this engagement.

Elaborating more about the sequence, Randeep said: “Raghav is a close friend of Pihu and Prachi as they have grown up together. Raghav knows that Pihu is someone who follows her heart and doesn’t care about what the world thinks.”

He added that Pihu, played by Pooja Banerjee is shown as a different kind of girl and she is very emotional and just listens to her heart. Somewhere her engagement decision is shocking for everyone.

“It was a shock for the entire family when Pihu announced her engagement with Maahir but when Prachi told him about a past incident, he is sure that something is wrong with Pihu, and she has taken this step because of that incident,” he said.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230305-123803