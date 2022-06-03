Junglee Pictures’ movie, ‘Badhaai Do’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedhnekar is one of the few successful movies which made a good opening at the theatres despite the pandemic wave with theatres operating at 50 percent capacity.

The movie was appreciated for its rich content and was much appreciated by the masses, especially the LGBTQIA+ community.

Celebrating Pride month, ‘Badhaai Do’ was screened at South Asia’s largest LGBTQIA+ film festival called ‘Kashish’, Mumbai’s International Queer Film Festival. The aim of the film festival is to empower the community.

‘Badhaai Do’ has been praised for its very realistic portrayal of the LGBTQIA+ community and showing relatable characters. ‘Badhaai Do’ can also probably be called the most successful movie in India which featured LGBTQIA+ characters and their story as the main plot.

Speaking about screening at the Film festival, director Harshvardhan Kulkarni said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be able to screen our film at KASHISH 2022, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival. We are humbled that the film has been accepted with so much love and is being screened on this wonderful platform in the “month of pride”. We hope our film can contribute in creating a world where love is love – nothing more, nothing less.”

Adding to this, actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays the lead in the movie said, “I am grateful that the audiences resonated so well with our film. Now that the Pride month is here, and celebrating it at a platform like KASHISH with a film that’s so close to me is truly heartwarming.”

Kashish festival will be screening more than 194 movies from 53 countries at Liberty Cinema between June 1 and June 5, 2022.

Kashish is the first LGBTQIA+ festival conducted with the approval of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of India. Kashish was founded in 2010 and since then has been a critical medium for production, distribution and exhibition of LGBTQIA+ films.

It is considered among the Top 5 LGBT Film festivals across the world and also features in the Top 5 of all film festivals in India.