‘Badla’ actor Tony Luke talks about versatility

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE02

Actor Tony Luke, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, says it is his conscious choice to be as different as possible.

“It is a conscious choice to be as different as possible on the outside and to feel emotions that I never felt before on the inside! Be as different as possible to me! So, if a particular character I am doing makes me sweat with anticipation before a scene, I see it as a good sign! I welcome such a feeling! That makes you work hard for that character that is so different from you!” Tony said.

He added: “Acting to me is breathing soul into a character! I believe in versatility! I believe it’s the future.”

Tony, who became a familiar face playing Taapsee Pannu‘s secret lover Arjun in “Badla”, will be seen in the upcoming thriller show, “Expiry Date”, which revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in.

The show also features Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza, and will premiere on Zee5 on October 2.

