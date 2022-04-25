SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Badminton Asia C’ships: HS Prannoy withdraws from tournament due to injury

Indian shuttler H.S Prannoy on Monday announced his withdrawal from the Badminton Asia Championships, beginning in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, citing a ‘small injury’ he sustained during the Swiss Open tournament in March.

Taking to Twitter, the 29-year-old player said that he now is looking forward to joining the Indian squad for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals slated for May.

“Had to withdraw from Asian Badminton Championships this week because of a small injury which happened in the Swiss Open! I think the best decision was to focus on training and focus on the next set of events,” said Prannoy.

“Can’t wait to join the rest of the squad for Thomas cup Finals,” he added.

Notably, Prannoy won the bronze medal in the 2018 edition of the Asia Championships.

