SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Badminton Asia C’ships: Satwik-Chirag confirm men’s doubles medal after 52 years; Sindhu, Prannoy bow out (Ld)

NewsWire
0
1

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men’s doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years after they beat Indonesia’s experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals, here on Friday.

The Indian duo of Rankireddy and Shetty won by 21-11 21-12. They now face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last four encounters.

However, former world champion PV Sindhu crashed out of the Championships after losing to world No. 2 An Se Young in her women’s singles quarter-final match.

World No 11 Sindhu suffered her sixth straight defeat against the South Korean shuttler by going down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, began well and won the first game despite trailing 13-16 at one stage. The Indian had never won a game against An Se Young in their previous five meetings.

An Se Young dominated the second game. In the third, Sindhu engaged in longer rallies but An Se Young proved tough to crack and ran away with the game convincingly.

At the last edition of the Asian championships held in Manila last year, Sindhu settled for bronze after losing to Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals. The 27-year old Sindhu also won a bronze in 2014.

In the men’s singles event, world No. 9 HS Prannoy also bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan. Prannoy was trailing 11-21, 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Meanwhile, India’s mixed doubles team of Rohan Kapoor-N Sikki Reddy also lost to the world No. 19 duo of Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja from Indonesia 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 in the quarter-finals.

20230428-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Para-shuttler Mandeep Kaur becomes world No.1 in women’s singles SL3 category

    BAI announces Rs 1 cr prize money for Thomas Cup winning...

    P.V Sindhu beats Ongbamrungphan to clinch Swiss Open title

    President, PM, Sports Minister laud, congratulate Sindhu on winning Singapore Open...