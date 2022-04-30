SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Badminton Asia C’ships: Sindhu settles for bronze after losing to Yamaguchi in semis

NewsWire
0
0

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu settled for the bronze medal after losing to reigning World champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the 2022 Badminton Asia Championships women’s singles semi-final, here on Saturday.

The 26-year old Sindhu, a former world champion, went down to world No 2 Yamaguchi 21-13, 19-21, 21-16 in one hour and six minutes for her second bronze medal at the continental event. Sindhu’s first Asian championships medal came in 2014 when she lost to former world No 1 Wang Shixian of China in the semis.

World No 7 got off to another good start and dominated her Japanese rival in the early exchanges. Using her height well to create angles, Sindhu sealed the first game without much challenge.

The second game saw much more intent from Yamaguchi, who won four of the first five points. Sindhu, however, found her rhythm and pocketed the next six points. The Indian shuttler went from 4-1 down to lead 11-6 at the break. But, the Indian ace’s momentum was broken at the post-break interval after she was penalised for not serving sooner. Yamaguchi capitalised on the opening and stretched the game into the decider.

The third game saw the Japanese shuttler rely more on deft touches and drop shots against a taller Sindhu. Both shuttlers engaged in longer rallies as the game progressed. However, Yamaguchi, known for having a penchant for closing out games, kept her cool to seal a spot in Sunday’s final.

This was Sindhu’s ninth loss against her higher-ranked opponent in 22 meetings. The Indian ace, who is a two-time Olympic medallist, had defeated Yamaguchi at last year’s BWF World Tour Finals and the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals.

Sindhu’s loss ended India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships as other top Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen crashed out from the earlier rounds.

20220430-173958

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy in quarters; Rankireddy-Shetty crash out

    All England Open Championships: Sindhu, Saina advance to second round

    Korea Masters badminton: China’s Lu advances to quarters with easy win

    ‘I was called Made in China’: Jwala Gutta reveals how she...