Team India recorded a commanding 5-0 victory against Hong Kong China and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 before going down fighting against Malaysia in a league match on the second day of the tournament in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

The Indian shuttlers got off to a perfect start against Hong Kong China. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika showcased their class as they got the better of Deng and Liu with a 21-10, 21-14 victory.

Continuing the momentum in the singles category, Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah reigned supreme against their respective opponents with contrasting victories. While Ayush comfortably defeated Lam Ka To 21-14, 21-9, Tara secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23, 21-16, 21-13 scoreline.

The boys’ doubles team of Nicholas and Tushar showcased their skills by outshining their opponents Chung and Yung by 21-16, 21-17 followed by Srinidhi and Radhika who capped off the series of consecutive wins by defeating Liang and Liu with a score of 21-12, 21-19.

Later in the day, the team endured a hard-fought 0-5 defeat against Malaysia. In the singles matchups, Lakshay Sharma fell short against Eogene Ewe 14-21, 15-21 while Rakshitha suffered a 13-21, 21-5, 15-21 loss to Ong Xin Yee in a thrilling encounter.

Nicholas and Tushar were beaten 12-21, 19-21 against Goonting and Tai in the boys’ doubles whereas Rakshitha and Shriyanshi lost by 21-14, 14-21, 12-21 against Ong and Ting. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika were outmatched by 21-18, 15-21, 10-21 against Low and Chong.

