India Open, BWF Super 750 tournament, will be broadcasted on Eurosport, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the acquisition of the tournament’s exclusive broadcast rights on Thursday.

India Open has been promoted to Super 750 from its Super 500 status, which comes into effect from the 2023 season.

The country’s first-ever Super 750 badminton tournament on the BWF World Tour with a prize pool of USD 8,50,000, starting from January 17, will see some of the world’s top Shuttlers compete at K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The Indian contingent will be led by world No. 10 and Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles, while India’s most decorated badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, will lead the charge in the women’s singles. In the men’s double, the star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to defend their title.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Eurosport continues to pride itself in bringing world-class live sporting action to fans across India and we are thrilled to add the BWF Yonex Sunrise Indian Open to our 2023 offering. This year’s tournament has a cracking draw befitting of a Super 750 tournament that is sure to deepen the nation’s love for the sport – we look forward to all the action and excitement.”

Among the top international shuttlers, Olympic Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will be on show in the national capital. Other prominent names include former men’s world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and reigning women’s Olympic Champion Chen Yufei of China.

The tournament will also feature top-seeded pairs from the men’s, women’s & mixed doubles categories, from across the world.

20230112-160604