Former All England champion Prakash Padukone is making good recovery after having been discharged from a Bengaluru hospital where he was admitted for a week due to Covid.

Padukone, who was hospitalised on May 1 as a precautionary measure as his fever was not subsiding, was discharged on Saturday, according to a report.

Padukone’s family members too had returned Covid-positive but recovered in home isolation.

The 65-year-old former badminton player was the first Indian to clinch the All England title in 1980 and again reached the final the following year.

He was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships, a bronze in Copenhagen in 1983.

