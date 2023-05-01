SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Badminton: Host China announces squad for Sudirman Cup

Defending champions China announced a 20-player roster for the 2023 Sudirman Cup on Monday.

According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, and Lu Guangzu will play in the men’s singles, while the women’s singles players are He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, and Olympic champion Chen Yufei.

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang will participate in the men’s doubles, while the women’s doubles will feature world No. 1 Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian, and Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning, a Xinhua report said.

In the mixed doubles, the Chinese team has chosen Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping.

The 2023 Sudirman Cup will be held in Suzhou, China, from May 14 to May 21.

