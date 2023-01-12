The India Open 2023 badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 17-22, has signed up India’s leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure ltd, as the official entertainment partner, it was announced here on Thursday.

The Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023, to be played at the K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, IG Stadium, New Delhi, is the biggest-ever professional badminton tournament in India and will have some of the top international players in action.

Under the partnership, INOX will promote the tournament across its cinemas in India and on its digital platforms. INOX would also provide space to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in cinema lobbies and LED displays for tournament promotions.

“Celebrating the passion and anticipated success of the Indian players in the field of badminton, and to build awareness for the tournament, INOX is also rolling out its campaign,” the company informed in a release on Thursday.

“Josh and Jashn” features H.S. Prannoy, Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The campaign would run across INOX’s digital platforms, and across the cinemas. INOX would also conduct engaging and experiential activations for its patrons. INOX patrons will also stand a chance to win match tickets and exclusive merchandise for the tournament, the release informed.

Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, of INOX Leisure Limited said “Indian badminton has been making the country proud for many years. As our country is all set to host the biggest professional badminton tournament ever, we take pride in partnering with the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 organised by the Badminton Association of India to promote it across our cinemas and let our audiences get familiar with its grandeur. In the process, we aim to strengthen our bond with our patrons, by offering them unique brand experiences and privileges. We wish the very best to all the players participating in this prestigious championship and hope to see an Indian star lifting the trophy.”

According to Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General, Badminton Association of India, “Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 is a huge milestone in the history of Indian Badminton and we are looking forward to this partnership with INOX. Yonex Sunrise India Open 2023 is now a 750-category event and it is one of the premier Super Series tournaments held globally. This year we will see the participation of top badminton nations like China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and India among 22 countries participating in this elite badminton gathering. The presence of 242 badminton players from January 17 will ensure that New Delhi celebrates the biggest badminton festival ever witnessed in the country.”

20230112-125205