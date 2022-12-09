SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Badminton: Olympics champions Yufei, Axelsen lead star-studded field at India Open 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Reigning Olympics and world champions including Chen Yufei of China, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen will spearhead a galaxy of stars at the India Open badminton tournament, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here from January 17-22, 2023.

The tournament will be welcoming spectators in the upcoming edition after being conducted behind closed doors in 2022, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed here on Friday.

Challenging these foreign stars for the coveted title will be two-time Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu, defending men’s singles champion Lakshya Sen and former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth along with the world No.7 men’s doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who clinched the title last time.

Sindhu will be appearing in her first tournament after suffering an injury in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August 2022. She had the entire final quarter of the circuit including the World Tour Finals in Bangkok.

The prestigious tournament, which will be played at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall, has been upgraded to BWF World Tour Super 750 category in the new tournament cycle from the previous Super 500 and is a part of the Asian circuit that will kick-start the new season of international badminton.

“We are thrilled to have such responses and big names fighting for the titles in the upcoming edition. Unfortunately, fans couldn’t watch the players live in action due to the pandemic but now it will be a treat for them to come and witness their favourite stars live. The upgraded Super 750 status also makes this event grandeur in every possible way and we look forward to a mega week full of exciting badminton action,” BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

The tournament has attracted entries of top players from 32 countries with the likes of China’s Shi Yuqi, Japan’s Kento Momota, Denmark’s Anders Antonsen and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles and former world champions Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, Ratchnok Intanon of Thailand and the up and coming to An Se-Young of South Korea aiming to kick off the season on a winning note.

20221209-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unnati starts on winning note as 7 Indian shuttlers win at...

    Thomas Cup: BAI should capitalise on the title and take badminton...

    Kidambi Srikanth suffers shock defeat as India settle for silver in...

    Thomas Cup: Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash award...