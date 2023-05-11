SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Badminton: Team India on the way to Suzhou, China for Sudirman Cup Finals

With P.V Sindhu and H.S Prannoy ;eading the charge, the 23-member Indian badminton team set off for Suzhou, China, where it will be competing in the highly-anticipated Sudirman Cup Finals scheduled from May 14-21.

The Sudirman Cup is also known as World Mixed Team Badminton Championship, the only mixed team event in the sport.

With a remarkable track record, India has emerged as a strong force in international badminton. Their victory in the Thomas Cup last year followed by their triumph in the Badminton Asia Championship earlier this year has solidified their position as one of the leading badminton powerhouses in the world.

Extending its full support to Team India in its pursuit of excellence, Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra stated, “We have complete faith in our players and their capabilities. They have proven their courage on numerous occasions, and we believe they have what it takes to conquer the Sudirman Cup. The entire nation is behind them, cheering for their success.”

The campaign #heretoconquer represents Team India’s unwavering determination to overcome challenges and emerge victorious in the Sudirman Cup. This campaign captures the emotions of India’s victories at the biggest Badminton Team event so far and it also symbolizes the contingent’s determination to conquer their opponents on the badminton court and bring glory to the nation in Suzhou.

Indian team:

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek.

