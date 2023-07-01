Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ignoring suggestions of people like Chandi Prasad Bhatt over concerns regarding redevelopment of the Badrinath Dham.

“Chandi Prasad Bhatt is an iconic figure and the guiding spirit of the Chipko Andolan of the late 1970s — a historic milestone in our environmental history. His association with Badrinath goes back to 1940. He has raised multiple concerns regarding the redevelopment of the Badrinath Dham, especially changes to the ecological and cultural character of the Dham,” Jairam Ramesh, who is also the Congress General Secretary Communication in-charge, said in a tweet.

“It’s shocking that even the plea of someone like Chandi Prasad Bhatt is ignored by the Prime Minister. Hope he listens and averts a great tragedy that will forever alter our collective cultural and natural heritage,” Ramesh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Congress leader said that his (Chandi Prasad Bhatt) simple ask is ‘before reconstruction and beautification, the opinion and cooperation of people, experts, saints and devotees having traditional knowledge about the Badrinath area should also be taken’.

He also attached a news article written by Bhatt on the redevelopment of Badrinath Dham.

In his article Bhatt highlighted several issues and also mentioned about his letter to the Prime Minister.

