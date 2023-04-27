The gates of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand were opened at 7.10 a.m. on Thursday and the first prayers to Lord Badri Vishal were performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The temple was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the grand opening and waited to enter the shrine.

Light rain is continuing in Badrinath since the morning, while snow is being seen in the nearby peaks

The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on April 25 after rituals and worship. At the same time, the valleys of the world famous Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham were opened on April 22.

Till now 95,000 devotees have visited the Char Dham. And lakhs of devotees have already registered for the Chardham Yatra.

