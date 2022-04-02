ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Badshah admits he suffered from depression, anxiety

Popular rapper Badshah has revealed that he suffered from depression and anxiety and that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way.

In an episode of ‘Mirchi Shape of You’, host Shilpa Shetty was in a candid conversation with the ‘Jugnu’ hitmaker.

Bringing to the table his unfiltered personality in this episode, Badshah spilled his fitness secrets, broke some widely known fitness myths, and opened up about his severe anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and sleep apnea.

Badshah admitted that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way, found himself out of breath at performances, and unhappy for the most part.

In this episode, Badshah spilled it all. He now lives by a simple motto – when it comes to protecting your mental peace, being selfish is the only key.

