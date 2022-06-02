ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Badshah condoles KK’s death, received hate message

Rapper Badshah received an abusive message after condoling the demise of singer KK.

The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53.

After his death, many Bollywood celebs paid tribute and Badshah was one among them who shared a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji and wrote, “Why”.

After his post he received a hate from a Instagram user. The rapper shared screen shot of the message to share what kind of hate they face certain times.

The message read: “Tu kab marega..(When you wil die).”

Badshah dropped the screen shot of the message and wrote: “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.”

