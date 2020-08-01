Badshah, Fazilpuria share cool chemistry: Deepti Sadhwani

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Singer-actor Deepti Sadhwani had fun working with rap star Badshah and singer Fazilpuria, and says they share a cool chemistry.

Deepti worked with the two musical stars on the groovy Haryanvi track titled “Haryana Roadways”.

Talking about the experience, she said: “Working with Badshah and Faizalpuria was an amazing experience. They both have already given superhit tracks in the past and their ‘jodi’ is famous in the entertainment industry. For me, it was amazing to work with both of them together at the same time. They share cool swag and chemistry, the special thing was the touch of Haryanvi and Punjabi style altogether. So I felt it was one of the best times working with them.”

She shot for the song in the time of pandemic.

“As the shoot happened during the pandemic, we faced a lot of problems, first of all, the number of people who were allowed on the shoot was just 30. We were working with all safety measures, which was actually not easy, the entire team present at the set was wearing masks and PPE kit, keeping themselves sanitised, the temperature was checked,” Deepti recalled.

She added: “We didn’t allow people to stand and watch the shoot, not many vanities and cars were allowed. The number of people has been cut down, even the crew was taken from Chandigarh only as there were fewer cases found. But it was a learning experience as we were together working and taking care of each other in these tough times.”

–IANS

