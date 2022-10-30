ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Badshah has crazy fan moment after watching MC Square, Paradox

Badshah, who is known for making his fans groove to his rap compositions, had a crazy fan moment after watching the performance of Abhishek Bensla, popularly known as MC Square, and Tanishq Singh aka Paradox in ‘MTV Hustle 2.0.

Badshah was so excited that he pushed his chair on to the stage and said: “My heart is beating extremely fast. I want to stay calm but I can’t. This is an insane performance! I am so proud of you both, not because you did what you did, but for the way you both performed. You will kill the Delhi scene. ‘Kaand kar diya tum dono ne’!”

The duo’s performance was so entertaining that Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name King, compared it to that of late Sidhu Moosewala’s songs, while Santhanam Srinivasan aka EPR said that the collaboration reminded him of ‘Bad Meets Evil’ — Eminem and Royce da 5’9″ collab.

All the contestants and squad bosses went to the stage to shake a leg during their rap performance.

‘Hustle 2.0’ airs on MTV.

