Badshah, Ikka declare MC Square’s song a radio hit

Popular rappers Badshah and Ikka, who are judging the show ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, got swayed by the performance by MC Square and declared his track a radio hit.

With a typical desi accent and a catchy hook step, MC Square’s ‘Le Le Ram Ram’ performance was loved by Badshah. Even Ikka Singh, who was the guest judge, couldn’t stop praising him.

Badshah said: “There is a famous artist with a million followers and views, who called me and said that I want to work with MC Square,” before declaring the performance a Radio Hit!

Ikka added: “Your rap was all about Swag & Baatein and it was on point. Your mike was your mashuka (girlfriend) and your rap is still LIVE in my zehen (mind). You deserve everything.”

‘MTV Hustle 2.0’ airs on MTV.

20220923-170204

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

