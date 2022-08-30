ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Badshah: My competition is with backbencher who’s writing his thoughts in rap

Popular rapper Badshah says his competition is with no one in the industry but in fact it is with the backbencher in the school, who is writing rap and putting his thoughts into it.

He shares: “I have no competition with my equal artists. My competition is with the backbencher in the school, who is writing his thoughts in rap. I want to bring that thought process out, nurture it, and present it through a great platform.”

The singer known for his tracks such as ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’, ‘Wakhra Swag’, ‘Chandigarh Mein’ expresses his happiness over joining the rap reality show ‘Hustle 2.0’ as a judge.

“It is a initiative towards shaping the Indian rap industry and taking it to the world stage. The idea is to find out the finest among the best. Those with talent, eagerness to learn, determination, and the zeal to put up a healthy competition will make the cut,” he adds.

‘Hustle 2.0’ will be airing on MTV.

