Canindia News

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make

by 0

Rapper Badshah has unveiled a new song, Awaara, which is about embracing the journey to success. He says his experiences have shaped the music he creates.

Composed and written by Badshah, “Awaara” has been performed by Badshah and Reet Talwar.

It is pitched as a song for gamechangers and the ones who believe in the journey more than the destination.

“My experiences have shaped the music I make. It is the expression of what I’ve been through. I feel so loved and honoured that my listeners are so invested in what I have to say through my music. It’s nice to hear that fans have been eagerly waiting for this song. It is about my journey to achieving success and the roadblocks,” said Badshah.

Fans are reacting positively to Badshah’s new song.

“Nowadays Baadshah’s songs are really good,” a fan commented on YouTube

Another praised the track for its lyrics, and said: “Badshah is getting in form nowadays.”

–IANS

nn/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Madhur Bhandarkar’s title war with Karan Johar

Tara Sutaria and the ‘sweetness of doing nothing’

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to release in theatres, eyes Eid 2021

CanIndia New Wire Service

Siddhant Chaturvedi working on new song?

CanIndia New Wire Service

Kangana preps for ‘Dhaakad’ action even as she shoots for ‘Thalaivi’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ayushmann Khurrana: I am committed to ending violence against children

CanIndia New Wire Service

Armaan Malik unveils his third English single

CanIndia New Wire Service

Anupam Kher gets emotional on meeting Neetu Kapoor

CanIndia New Wire Service

When Hansal Mehta kept his moustache on

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested