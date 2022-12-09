ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Badshah narrates a story through his latest: ‘Woh’

NewsWire
0
0

Badshah shared his reason for collaborating with rapper Ankit Singh Patyal, popularly known as Ikka and Dino James for the first time for the track ‘Woh’ and said that the song tells his story through music and compositions.

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’, said: “Ikka Paaji and Dino Paaji finished the song and made me hear it. I immediately connected to it and told them that I even have a story that I want to narrate through this song and asked if I can join them. They were kind enough to allow me to be a part of the song.”

The song brings out the emotions of a guy after a break-up and how he deals with the pain. Dino and Badshah were co-judges of the ‘Hustle 2.0’, where they only gave a glimpse of the song.

The trio are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for ‘rapper special episode’ along other well-known rappers including Raftaar, King, Rajakumari, and Srushti Tawade.

Dino also spoke about the collaboration and added: “Once I was chilling with Ikka at my place and we were just vibing to music. He made me listen to a song and I was thinking if we can do anything about it. It is said that a musician makes a song, but I swear to God this song was made on its own. We went to Badshah paaji and made him hear the song. The moment he heard it he asked us if he could be a part of it.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221209-125603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manav Kaul: We are living in a bad dream and reminisce...

    Sobhita Dhulipala drops major spoiler from ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2

    Actress Mumtaz discharged from hospital; is weak but recovering

    Shubhangi Atre tests Covid negative, continues home quarantine