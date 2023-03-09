Rapper Badshah, who is known for chartbuster songs such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘DJ Waale Babu’ and several others, is set to take the stage and perform live in Dubai. He will be performing along with Deep Money for a ‘Day to Night Party’ on March 12.

He will perform songs such as ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Let’s Nacho’, ‘Akh Lad Jaave’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Garmi’ at the Zero Gravity Beach Club in Dubai.

Talking about the same, Badshah said, “I have performed before for my UAE audiences and they have always been generous to me. The kind of joy and high I get to perform for them is absolutely unparalleled.”

He further mentioned, “I am really looking forward to performing and bringing colours into my audience’s lives through my performance and giving them the one-of-a-kind experience this Holi season.”

The concert is organised by VKR Entertainment LLC, and will also see other artistes such as Deep Money and Raghav in attendance.

Meanwhile, Badshah has had quite a fulfilling 2022 as his album ‘3:00 AM Session’ which was released in the last leg of 2022 was quite well received by the audience.

20230309-153603