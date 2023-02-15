British defence technology company BAE Systems and FSTC on Wednesday announced plans to design, build and supply world-leading simulators to train pilots of the Indian armed forces.

As per the MoU announced at the ongoing Aero India 2023, the two companies will work together to develop a Twin Dome Full Mission Simulator for BAE Systems’ Hawk Mk132 fast jet trainer aircraft.

The use of a realistic synthetic environment will help pilots train at a higher standard than ever before, the statement said.

The Hawk Mk132 has supported the training of highly-trained pilots to the Indian Air Force for more than two decades, with many aircraft built in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) under licence from BAE Systems.

There are now 650 Hawks operating worldwide and BAE Systems has decades of experience working with armed forces across the globe to deliver and evolve training to prepare pilots for life in fast jet cockpits.

FSTC is India’s leading flight simulation training company. It will integrate the cockpit, motion and visual display system, along with model designated military bases as part of the new agreement.

According to Ravi Nirgudkar, Managing Director, BAE Systems – India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the collaboration with FSTC will enhance capabilities for the Indian armed forces.

“Having worked with the Indian Air Force to support training of highly-trained pilots through Hawk, we can bring our knowledge of the world’s most proven fast jet trainer with our expertise in delivering training from the classroom to the frontline – and everything in between,” Nirgudkar said.

The full mission simulator is due to be installed within 24 months, the statement added.

20230215-194201