British defence technology company BAE Systems said on Wednesday that it will work with Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies on next generation uncrewed systems.

According to BAE Systems, under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced at the Aero India 2023, the two companies will bring their collective expertise in aerospace development and systems engineering to identify opportunities for the defence and commercial market.

BAE Systems, which has a long presence in India, is developing next generation autonomous platforms.

NewSpace’s team of more than 200 specialists has delivered more than 10 projects since its inception in 2018, demonstrating its expertise in industrial uncrewed air vehicles, collective robotics, AI modules and augmented and virtual reality simulations.

Ravi Nirgudkar, Managing Director, BAE Systems, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said: “Bringing together NewSpace’s expertise in uncrewed platforms of various dimensions and capabilities with our extensive design and development expertise, we’re excited about the potential of this new collaboration to advance defence technologies in India.”

According to Sameer Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, NewSpace, a dedicated collaboration with BAE Systems will help both sides explore mutually beneficial engineering and product development opportunities, as well as help the Indian company towards the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ vision for India and the world.

