ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BAFTA: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

NewsWire
0
0

The German epic anti-war film, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which is based on the 1929 novel of the same name, has already won three trophies for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Not In The English Language at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA Awards on Monday.

Set in the closing days of World War 1, the film follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. It played exclusively at the Paris Theatre in New York on October 7 before expanding to other theatres from October 14.

The film has 14 nominations to its name in the ongoing BAFTA Awards, of which it has already collected three.

20230220-004802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Singapore to ban LGBTQ+ content despite decriminalisation of same-sex relationships

    Daniel Craig found it tough to master southern US accent in...

    Johnny Depp’s doctor, nurse recall hunt for his severed fingertip

    Padma Lakshmi hopes for ‘swift healing’ for ex husband Salman Rushdie