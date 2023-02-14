ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

NewsWire
0
0

The new British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) CEO, Jane Millichip, is preparing to welcome the largest group of nominees to ever turn up at this weekend’s film awards, reports ‘Variety’.

It is exciting, says the chief executive, both from a red carpet perspective, but also as a testament to the growing appeal of the Academy, according to ‘Variety’. “It is the real mandate of BAFTA that people are flying from all corners of the world to come to our ceremony. I’m really proud of that, to be honest,” says Millichip.

Guests confirmed to attend as presenters include Brian Cox, Catherine-Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Diego Luna, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jamie Dornan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore, Lily James, Martin Freeman, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, Rege Jean Page, Rita Wilson, Sir Patrick Stewart, Taron Egerton, Toheeb Jimoh and Troy Kotsur.

Last year’s EE Rising Star Award winner Lashana Lynch returns to present the award to this year’s winner. Additionally, Dame Helen Mirren will lead a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sky veteran, notes ‘Variety’, was appointed CEO of BAFTA in October 2022, taking over from long-time chief executive Amanda Berry, who announced in late 2021 that she would be stepping down from the organisation after 25 years.

20230214-181006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Christian Bale: ‘Tons of people laughed at me over the idea...

    Drew on using dating apps to find love: I dip in,...

    Bollywood stars add sparkle to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The...

    Michael Jackson estate nearing music catalog sale worth $800-$900 mn