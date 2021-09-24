A bag found in the room of Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s room has added yet another angle to his mysterious death.

An investigating officer said on Friday that the bag bears the name of Baba Sweet Shop, Alwar (Rajasthan).

This shop is known for its ‘kalakand’ sweets. The bag, however, did not contain any sweet box.

Investigating agencies are now trying to find out who had brought the bag and whether it contained just sweets or something else. The bag appears to be new.

“It appears that someone had come from Alwar recently and had met the Mahant. We are trying to trace the person and find out if there is any connection with Anand Giri,” the officer said.

It may be recalled that Anand Giri belongs to Bhilwara in Rajasthan.

Sources said that the residents/ workers of the Bagambhari Math were getting increasingly defensive and claimed that they had no knowledge of any visitor from Rajasthan in the recent weeks.

The security personnel of the Mahant who are also being interrogated, have denied having any knowledge of the visitor.

–IANS

