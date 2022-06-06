INDIA

Bag stuffed with human body parts found in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri

A bag containing severed human body parts was found at Ramlila Ground in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said on Monday.

According to an official, the police personnel while patrolling in the area noticed foul smell coming from near the bushes in the Ramlila Ground, in front of 20 Block, Kalyanpuri in east Delhi.

“The information was immediately passed to the Pandav Nagar police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Kashyap said. As soon as the information was received, the Station House Officer along with staff reached the spot and found a bag containing severed human parts stuffed in the bag.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pandav Nagar police station. The crime team of Delhi Police inspected the spot from where the bag was recovered.

The body parts that were found inside the bag have been preserved at the LBS mortuary. The body parts are yet to be identified.

